Pakistan's Press Information Department, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second right, Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second left, and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, pose for photographs after signing a mutual defense pact, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

The Quiet Build-Up

For years, the idea of a formal military alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan lingered in diplomatic circles. Now, it has materialized. According to The Financial Times, this agreement has been quietly prepared over several years. Despite the fact that the pact reflects a long-standing strategic relationship that predates the current geopolitical order, the recent events may have served as a potent catalyst.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince MBS and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on September 17, 2025

The history goes back to the early 1970s, when Pakistan first embarked on its nuclear journey. Following India’s 1974 nuclear test and Israel’s victory in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, then-Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto reached out to Saudi King Faisal, seeking support for Islamabad's own bomb. While the Saudis did not directly fund the nuclear project, their generous financial assistance during sanctions in the 1990s—documented by Brigadier General Feroz Khan in Eating Grass—allowed Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions to survive.

Nuclear Shadows and Strategic Calculations

By 1998, Pakistan had successfully conducted nuclear tests. The following year, the Saudi Defense Minister visited Pakistan’s uranium enrichment facility. Since then, Riyadh has sought to tap into Pakistan’s nuclear expertise—officially for peaceful purposes. Pakistan, however, remained cautious.

But global tides are shifting. As U.S. power appears increasingly transactional and constrained, Saudi Arabia is re-evaluating its dependencies and its reliance on the United States. Access to nuclear technologies—particularly uranium enrichment—has become one of the Kingdom’s key ambitions. It even proposed to the U.S. that enrichment could be handled under American oversight on Saudi soil. Washington's silence or likely refusal has pushed Riyadh to explore alternatives.

Signing the Pact

In September 2025, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed a mutual defense pact in Riyadh. It marked a watershed moment: this is Riyadh’s first military alliance with a nuclear-armed state.

The terms, as per the Saudi Press Agency, are clear: aggression against either party will be considered aggression against both. The agreement aims to “develop aspects of defense cooperation” and “strengthen joint deterrence.” While the language may appear generic, its strategic implications are not.

Observers have already drawn comparisons to NATO’s Article 5, with the pact potentially anchoring a Muslim-majority collective defense framework.

Fallout and Reactions

The timing is no coincidence.