Jac Miller
1d

Apparently U.S. TechGurus have failed to look over the horizon - Deep Seek and hundreds of AI start-ups are rapidly degrading the profitability of U.S ‘promoters’. Like the pervasive application of smoke and mirrors predominating this space in this instance there’s like little fire.

Michael Allan
16h

Right now in the west, the US especially, AI is all about money, not about how useful AI can be to society as a whole, not how it can be incorporated effectively into industries. It's simply about people making massive amounts of money..hopefully. There is no rational thought involved here, no strategic planning to make sure that infrastructure is in place to handle AI, how to incorporate it into industries. This whole situation is going to turn into one gigantic mess once reality sets in, at least in the US.

