Something unusual is happening in global markets.

Investors are simultaneously pricing in one of the most optimistic technological revolutions in modern history and one of the most dangerous geopolitical crises in years.

Artificial intelligence is fueling a massive wave of investment and speculation. At the same time, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East are driving oil prices higher and reviving fears of inflation and economic slowdown.

Most analysts are focusing on one story or the other. The reality is that both stories are unfolding at the same time—and they may be on a collision course.

Here’s why that matters.