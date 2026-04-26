BREAKDOWN: Pakistan Negotiations COLLAPSE as Hezbollah Ramps Up Resistance | Elijah Magnier

Elijah Magnier is a political analyst and a veteran war-zone correspondent with over 35 years of experience covering the Middle East and North Africa. Elijah’s in-depth knowledge of Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria make his writings mandatory reading for those wishing to understand complicated affairs that are routinely misreported in the Western media.

Follow Elijah on X: https://x.com/ejmalrai and check out his recent article on his site: https://ejmagnier.com/

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