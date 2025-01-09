The BRICS+ economic alliance continues to expand. The new year began with Indonesia formally joining the bloc as its tenth full member despite the alliance announcing in October 2024 that all new memberships would be paused.

BRICS includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, India, China, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia. Saudi Arabia has not officially moved forward with its membership. The extended economic alliance makes up half the world population and 41.4 percent of global GDP (PPP).

Indonesia spent over a decade pursuing accession to the bloc. It expressed interest in joining as early as 2010, the same year South Africa became a member of the organization. According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Indonesia's candidacy was initially endorsed by BRICS leaders in August 2023 but the country’s leadership chose to postpone its formal accession to the bloc until the formation of its newly-elected government. President Prabowo Subianto took office in October 2024 and the country’s representatives confirmed its readiness to join during the summit in Kazan, Russia.

President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto

On Tuesday, January 7th, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it views the BRICS+ membership as:

“a strategic step to improve the collaborations and cooperation with other developing nations, based on the principle of equality, mutual respect, and sustainable development. This achievement shows Indonesia’s increasingly active role in global issues and commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation to create a global structure that is more inclusive and fair.”

Indonesia’s membership marks an important development for the Global South as it signals the bloc’s prospective further expansion into Southeast Asia (will Malaysia be next?) as well as its strengthening role among the global majority despite President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose 100 percent tariffs on any country that chooses to transact in a currency other than the United States dollar.

Besides being the world's fourth-most populous nation, it is home to the largest population and economy in Southeast Asia. Indonesia ranks 16th in GDP globally and boasts of having well-established commercial ties with the founding members of the bloc, primarily China. China is Indonesia's largest trading partner.

Besides the obvious benefits associated with the expansion of cross-border trade and investments, Indonesia’s membership brings a new twist to the geopolitical tensions in Southeast Asia as the United States increasingly views the region as its national interest.

In mid-2024, the Council on Foreign Relations wrote a revealing article explaining that the United States is interested in the Indo-Pacific region, using its terminology, because it views it as its national security interests:

For some, with war raging in Europe, NATO’s only concerns should be supporting Ukraine and deterring Russia from attacking alliance members. Others, however, believe that NATO has a role to play in bolstering deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and preventing Chinese adventurism in the region. The path the alliance chooses in the coming years could have significant geopolitical consequences.

From the perspective of Jakarta, what remains to be seen is if it can still maintain its friendship with the West while facilitating stronger ties with the global majority. This year is promising to be quite eventful as more than 30 countries have formally submitted applications to become full members. Among them are Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia. Although Turkiye’s and Azerbaijani memberships are likely not in the cards this year, it appears that Malaysia would be a logical next step towards the BRICS expansion in the region and beyond.

