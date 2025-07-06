World Affairs in Context

Terrance Ó Domhnaill
20h

I watched the video and it's obvious that BRICs is in direct response to the west's attempt at a global trade hegemony, especially the U.S. I hope they continue in order to watch the G-7 be taken down a few pegs. Maybe then they will decide to come to the rest of the world as a more equitable partner instead of a dictator.

RedBaron
1d

The changing chairmanship of BRICS seems like a weakness since each has their own agenda. It would be more consistent to have a regular "board of directors" from the major countries who determine the overall course forward. In particular, Brazil pushing the climate change angle doesn't do any of the poorer members of the Global South any favors as "clean" energy is extremely expensive to implement and they need cheap energy to fuel economic growth.

I would love to see data on how much more BRICS countries are trading among themselves versus say 2 - 5 years ago. Are they trading less with the US (even though I understand this is technically one of their objectives)?

