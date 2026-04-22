Daniel Davis: Washington Is "READY TO STRIKE" Iran as Negotiations Collapse

Lt Col Daniel Davis is a retired U.S. Army officer with over 2 decades of service, including multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He gained national attention for speaking out about the realities on the ground during the Afghanistan war—offering a perspective that often stood in stark contrast to the narrative coming from Washington.

Follow Daniel on X: https://x.com/DanielLDavis1 and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DanielDavisDeepDive.

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