World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Daniel Davis: Washington Is "READY TO STRIKE" Iran as Negotiations Collapse

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Apr 22, 2026

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Lt Col Daniel Davis is a retired U.S. Army officer with over 2 decades of service, including multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He gained national attention for speaking out about the realities on the ground during the Afghanistan war—offering a perspective that often stood in stark contrast to the narrative coming from Washington.

Follow Daniel on X: https://x.com/DanielLDavis1 and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DanielDavisDeepDive.

Share

Follow Lena Petrova:

Thank you for your continued support! This site is fully reader-supported, and we are very grateful to our readers. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to World Affairs In Context to support our independent journalism:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Petrova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture