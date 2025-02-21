"DOGE Dividend" Proposal: Donald Trump and Elon Musk Support Sending $5,000 Refunds to US Taxpayers
Critics believe the refund checks would cause further inflation, while others see them as a tool to boost support among mass government layoffs
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is considering sending $5,000 refund checks to US “net taxpayers.” The payment figure is based on a $2 trillion savings target and is expected to come in the form of a refund check, according to the DOGE proposal, which can be seen below.
At an investment conference in Miami Beach, FL, on Wednesday, February 19th, Donald Trump said that the administration is considering paying out a $5,000 stimulus check to American taxpayers. He added:
“The numbers are incredible. So many millions, billions — hundreds of billions. And we’re thinking about giving 20% back to the American citizens, and 20% down to pay back our debt.”
The DOGE's mission is to reduce federal spending, deregulation, and "modernize federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity." On its official site, the DOGE reports that its estimated savings, including fraud detection, contract and lease cancellations, asset sales, workforce reductions, and other regulatory savings, had reached $55 billion as of February 17, 2025.
I discussed the “DOGE dividend” proposal and shared further details on the subject in a recent video on YouTube:
James Fishback, CEO of Azoria investment firm, proposed the “DOGE dividend.” Its main goals are to share cost-cutting benefits with taxpayers, boost morale, increase US tax receipts, and increase labor force participation.
If approved, these refund checks would be an unprecedented move to redistribute funds to US taxpayers. Yet, it’s fair to remain skeptical of the proposal. The “DOGE dividend” is funded not by “government funds” but by taxpayers’ money that the government effectively misused. Since the beginning of the year, thousands of government employees have been laid off as DOGE aims to decrease government spending. Additionally, the proposal focuses on refunding “net taxpayers,” which ignores the most vulnerable groups of the population while favoring even those whom the IRS considers “top income earners.”
Trump and Musk did not provide further specifics or details about the possible DOGE dividend or its expected timeline.
I posted this on YouTube but I will share it again here:
I’m not sure how accurate this, but I read a report from Cryptopolitan that argues DOGE is vastly overblowing its savings. They wrote:
"While the White House claims D.O.G.E. has saved $55 billion, independent reviews don’t support that figure. Documents posted by the initiative on X show savings closer to $8.6 billion, which means the 20% dividend payout would be about $11 per taxpayer—a far cry from what many expected."
Believe me, I'm all for cutting spending, but as with anything, especially nowadays, I think we need to have healthy skepticism of most things, none more so than when it comes from our government.
I know you are quite busy, Lena, but I think it would be in your best interest to please take a peak at an article I wrote last week here on Substack (I cite you in it), about what is really going on behind the scenes with our government and others around the world. Larry Ellison, one of the recipients of Trump's $500 billion Project Stargate (and a good friend of Musk), talks about taking everyone's data, including DNA, so AI can run and rule our lives. I think a lot of what we are going to see moving forward is actually less "cutting" but more "consolidating," but it will be sold with a populist and libertarian spin.
As a general principle I live by:
Ephesians 5:15 KJB See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, [16] Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. [17] Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.
Thanks again for all the work you do!
Lena, where would all that money end up? In corporate hands. Isn't this part of a move to privatize everything? Would DJT or Musk do anything not to their ultimate benefit? See the Post Office. Trump's big (questionably legal? definitely conflicted?) campaign contributor DeJoy was appointed postmaster general in DJT1. He was retained through Biden/Harris. Now he's leaving, having run the PO into the ground, ripe for old logistics buddies' pickings. ?
Is everything not being sold out from under us? In plain sight. With public approval. Like those military 'cuts' - from government military to private sector? Seems some think we aren't people, we're passthroughs.