The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is considering sending $5,000 refund checks to US “net taxpayers.” The payment figure is based on a $2 trillion savings target and is expected to come in the form of a refund check, according to the DOGE proposal, which can be seen below.

At an investment conference in Miami Beach, FL, on Wednesday, February 19th, Donald Trump said that the administration is considering paying out a $5,000 stimulus check to American taxpayers. He added:

“The numbers are incredible. So many millions, billions — hundreds of billions. And we’re thinking about giving 20% back to the American citizens, and 20% down to pay back our debt.”

The DOGE's mission is to reduce federal spending, deregulation, and "modernize federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity." On its official site, the DOGE reports that its estimated savings, including fraud detection, contract and lease cancellations, asset sales, workforce reductions, and other regulatory savings, had reached $55 billion as of February 17, 2025.

I discussed the “DOGE dividend” proposal and shared further details on the subject in a recent video on YouTube:

James Fishback, CEO of Azoria investment firm, proposed the “DOGE dividend.” Its main goals are to share cost-cutting benefits with taxpayers, boost morale, increase US tax receipts, and increase labor force participation.

If approved, these refund checks would be an unprecedented move to redistribute funds to US taxpayers. Yet, it’s fair to remain skeptical of the proposal. The “DOGE dividend” is funded not by “government funds” but by taxpayers’ money that the government effectively misused. Since the beginning of the year, thousands of government employees have been laid off as DOGE aims to decrease government spending. Additionally, the proposal focuses on refunding “net taxpayers,” which ignores the most vulnerable groups of the population while favoring even those whom the IRS considers “top income earners.”

Trump and Musk did not provide further specifics or details about the possible DOGE dividend or its expected timeline.