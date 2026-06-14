Dr. David Gibbs: THE SHOCKING TRUTH - How Endless Wars Keep U.S. Hegemony Alive

Dr. David Gibbs is Professor of History at the University of Arizona and one of the leading scholars of U.S. foreign policy, international relations, and political economy. His research focuses on topics ranging from the Balkan conflicts to Afghanistan, NATO expansion, and the broader evolution of American foreign policy.

Prof. Gibbs is the author of many influential books, including Revolt of the Rich: How the Politics of the 1970s Widened America's Class Divide and First Do No Harm: Humanitarian Intervention and the Destruction of Yugoslavia.



Follow Prof. David Gibbs: https://dgibbs.arizona.edu/ and browse his recent books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/David-N.-Gibbs/author/B001JSAI4A?ref=ap_rdr&shoppingPortalEnabled=true&ccs_id=a1b77310-c50f-46ab-886f-65099a364604

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