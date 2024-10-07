Despite official economic data showing a strong labor market and a decline in inflation, U.S. consumers suspect that there may be much more to the story. As the Federal Reserve cuts rates and the latest jobs report beats all expectations , U.S. economic growth is expected to fall behind that of China and India.

To help decipher what is going on, I was joined by Dr. Steve Hanke, a prominent American economist. Dr. Hanke is a Professor of Applied Economics and Founder and Co-Director of the Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise at The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He is also a Senior Adviser at the Renmin University of China’s International Monetary Research Institute in Beijing, and a Special Counselor to the Center for Financial Stability in New York. Hanke is also a Contributing Editor at Central Banking in London and a Contributor at National Review.

Dr. Hanke and I discussed:

The state of the U.S. economy. Dr. Hanke pointed out that he expects a recession within the next several months.

The latest shocking and, frankly, quite suspiciously strong jobs report as of September.

The importance of money supply vs. interest rates.

Economic sanctions on China and that they are imposed on U.S. consumers, not Chinese manufacturers.

Rise of Global South

