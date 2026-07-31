Elijah Magnier: Iran War EXPLODES Across Middle East - Trump's Foreign Policy Collapses

Elijah J. Magnier is a political analyst and a veteran war-zone correspondent with over 35 years of experience covering the Middle East and North Africa. Elijah’s in-depth knowledge of Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, and Syria makes his writings mandatory reading for those wishing to understand complicated affairs that are routinely misreported in the Western media.



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https://ejmagnier.com/ and Substack here.

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