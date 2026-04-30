Ex-CIA Larry Johnson: Russia Escalates Ukraine OFFENSIVE - EU Mobilizes to Fight Moscow

Larry C. Johnson is a former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. As an independent contractor, he has provided training for the US Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years. Since its founding in 1998, Larry has been managing partner of BERG (Business Exposure Reduction Group) Associates LLC, which specializes in investigating money laundering and counterfeit products, as well as providing financial analysis and counter terror strategy.



Connect with Larry Johnson on Substack: https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/ and his blog: https://sonar21.com/

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