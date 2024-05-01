Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Denies Stagflation Concerns Despite Clear Evidence
"Further progress on inflation is not assured and path is uncertain", repeated Jerome Powell during the press conference
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Following the FOMC meeting on Wednes…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.