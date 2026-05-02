The global oil market has just absorbed a shock that could reshape it for years to come. After more than half a century as a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the United Arab Emirates has decided to leave the cartel, with the move taking effect on May 1, 2026. This is not a symbolic departure - it marks a structural break that could influence how oil prices are set, how producers behave, and how power is distributed across global energy markets.

OPEC, which currently has 11 members, excluding the UAE, has for decades attempted to regulate the oil market by jointly managing crude output. While the group controls roughly 80% of global oil reserves, its share of global production has fallen from about 50% in the 1970s to roughly 30% today. OPEC’s influence has historically depended on coordination: member states agree to production quotas in order to manage global supply and influence prices. That system only works when major producers remain aligned. With the UAE stepping away, the long-term viability of economic alliances lacking a security framework comes into question.