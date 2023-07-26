Global Dedollarization Goals: India Will Purchase Oil From The UAE Using Rupees

Share this postWorld Affairs in ContextGlobal Dedollarization Goals: India Will Purchase Oil From The UAE Using RupeesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of World Affairs in ContextSubscribe to watchGlobal Dedollarization Goals: India Will Purchase Oil From The UAE Using RupeesCountries of the Global South Are Driving The Global Trend To Weaken The U.S. DollarLena PetrovaJul 26, 2023∙ Paid20Share this postWorld Affairs in ContextGlobal Dedollarization Goals: India Will Purchase Oil From The UAE Using RupeesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareWatch with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to World Affairs in Context to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inWorld Affairs in ContextSubscribeAuthorsLena Petrova