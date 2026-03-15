World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Iran's Strategic Dominance - Response to Kharg Island Attack as Iranians Stand Firm | Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Mar 15, 2026

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Dr. Mohammad Marandi is a Professor of Orientalism and English literature at the University of Tehran. He has been engaged in the US-Iran nuclear negotiations that resulted in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015, which was designed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

Professor Mohammad Marandi on X (Twitter): https://x.com/s_m_marandi.

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