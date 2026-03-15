Iran's Strategic Dominance - Response to Kharg Island Attack as Iranians Stand Firm | Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Dr. Mohammad Marandi is a Professor of Orientalism and English literature at the University of Tehran. He has been engaged in the US-Iran nuclear negotiations that resulted in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015, which was designed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

Professor Mohammad Marandi on X (Twitter): https://x.com/s_m_marandi.

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