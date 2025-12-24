Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
🎄Merry Christmas to all of my supporters🎄
I just want to take a moment to say thank you—for your time, your comments, your debates, and your curiosity about the world. This year has been full of big shifts, big questions, and plenty to think about, and I’m grateful to be able to explore it all with such an engaged community.
Whether you’re celebrating with family, friends, or quietly on your own, I hope today brings you a little peace, a little warmth, and maybe even a moment to step back from the noise. The world can feel heavy at times, but conversations, ideas, and shared understanding still matter—and so do the people behind the screens.
Thank you for being part of this journey, for sticking around, and for helping make this channel what it is. I’m looking forward to another year of deep dives, hard truths, and thoughtful discussion with all of you.
Enjoy the holidays, take care of yourselves, and I’ll see you soon!
Lena x
World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Lena, I am very gratefful to you. I highly appreciate your rigorous reporting and alert commentaries in financial and general news. I read and listen to much of your output. It has been an excellent way for me to learn about those subjects.
Thank you with all my sympathy, have a warm and peaceful holiday season!
I apologize I couldn't be one of the paying followers. Still, I'd like to say I really think the world of your work! Living in France, I'm grateful to be bilingual. Most people here don't have a clue about what's about to hit them in the face! Looks like the digital euro is right around the corner
Anyway... Merry Christmas! All the more reason to enjoy today!