Dr. Ivan Katchanovski is a Ukrainian-Canadian academic at the University of Ottawa. Professor Katchanovski’s two recent books - “The Russia-Ukraine War and its Origins” and “Maidan Massacre” are very high on my recommendations list. I read both. Professor Katchanovski’s groundbreaking research reveals how Ukraine became a US-client state in 2014 following the Maidan coup.

○ Follow Prof. Ivan Katchanovski on X: https://x.com/I_Katchanovski

○ Download the open-access book “The Russia-Ukraine War and its Origins" - https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-98724-3

○ Download the open-access book "The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine

The Mass Killing that Changed the World" - https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-67121-0

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