NATO Warmongers Lost the Ukraine War, Zelensky Is Escalating To Stay in Power | Ivan Katchanovski

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Ivan Katchanovski is a Ukrainian-Canadian academic at the University of Ottawa. Professor Katchanovski’s two recent books - “The Russia-Ukraine War and its Origins” and “Maidan Massacre” are very high on my recommendations list. I read both. Professor Katchanovski’s groundbreaking research reveals how Ukraine became a US-client state in 2014 following the Maidan coup.
○ Follow Prof. Ivan Katchanovski on X: https://x.com/I_Katchanovski
○ Download the open-access book “The Russia-Ukraine War and its Origins" - https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-98724-3
○ Download the open-access book "The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine
The Mass Killing that Changed the World" - https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-67121-0
Thank you for your continued support! This site is fully reader-supported, and we are very grateful for readers’ support. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a one-time donation. Claim 10% off an annual subscription on Substack: