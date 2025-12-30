World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

And with it, come the inevitable unrest as the people start protesting the higher taxes. Governments topple and worse ones take over. The cycle keeps repeating itself over and over again.

The new model taking shape with BRICS is looking better for the people, but for those nation states that aren't part of that club, especially Trump's United States, they will also inevitably resort to violence as they refuse to change their hegemonic policies. Venezuela comes to mind right now, but eastern Ukraine and Palestine are also good examples. This is what you get when nation states decide that might makes right. NATO started the proxy war in the Donbass region, Israel has been at war in Palestine since 1948. The U.S. has been trying to dominate Latin America since Teddy Roosevelt was president, not to mention their attempts at dominating other parts of the world, with little success over the years. WWII was an accident of geography for the U.S., which is why they came out on top at the end. If the Axis powers had invaded north America, things would have turned out much different.

When countries lose their economic dominance, they cast about to try to dominate in other areas. Military adventures are about all they have left. The US is also in this camp. The Military Industrial Complex gets everything they ask for and often more from a compliant Congress and President.

