Recession Warning? U.S. Consumer Debt Surges to $16.9 Trillion As Debt Delinquencies Soar
Consumer debt doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels as inflation continues to persist and remains at its highest levels in 40 years, despite multiple aggressive interest rate increases.
The Federal Reserve is reporting that consumer debt continues to increase as more consumers fall behind on their monthly payments. This is yet another red flag indicating that a recession is not a re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.