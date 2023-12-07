Record Breaking 800 Tonnes Of Gold Purchased By Central Banks Amid Push To Diversify Reserves With Safe Haven Assets
According to World Council Survey, central bank reserves will consist of only 40-50% of USD in 5 years
Central banks have been on a gold buying spree since 2021 when the World Gold Council reported their net purchases were gaining momentum. In its latest report, the World Gold Council shared that Q3 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.