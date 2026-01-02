Russia and India Are Rewriting Global Trade - Three Critical Routes That Boost Global South Resilience
Infrastructure Has Become an Integral Part of the New Strategy to Reduce Dependence on Western Actors
India and Russia's decision to accelerate three vast Eurasian transport corridors is reshaping the geography of global trade.
Connectivity, not diplomacy alone, has become the foundation of strategy. For the BRICS+ bloc, which has long discussed alternatives to Western-dominated trade and finance, logistical infrastructure is not optional. It is the missing physical backbone upon which South-South cooperation is being built.