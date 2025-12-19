World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
2d

It stands to reason that Zelensky would resort to this as the UOC is aligned with the eastern branch of Christianity. Which is primarily Russian orthodox. The western Christians and eastern orthodox Christians have been at war of one kind or another for centuries.

Zelensky needs to appease his donors, which are the western Catholics and their supporters, to include some protestant sects as well. So, by a showing of force, he thinks he can solicit more money for his war chest.

This will change once he's gone. Which looks like it may be pretty soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anon Anon's avatar
Anon Anon
2d

Vought and other Christian nationalists in the regime don't consider orthodox churches as "actually Christian" or Catholics for that matter so they don't matter. They only work with catholics, specifically "tradcath" through shared observative social views and political expediency

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lena Petrova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture