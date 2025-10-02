World Affairs in Context

Terrance Ó Domhnaill
6h

Good research. I had heard of this report from another source a week or so go and I have no doubt about it. The western Europeans, especially the British, never got over the fact that they lost their colonies starting after WWII. The U.S.A. kept telling the world that they didn't like colonies, while they used every coercion trick in the book to get countries to come to heel and send their money to the Americans in one fashion or another. The idea after WWII, was for the U.S. to supplant the devastated European colonies and colonizing governments with their own style of colonizing without too many boots on the ground. The only thing stopping them was the up and coming Russians. That's why we had a cold war.

Now that the decline of the last colonial empire is at hand, the Americans are doing all they can, even in defiance of international law, to claw back the colonial assets they think they have or want, at any cost. Nothing matters except pleasing the oligarchs. The U.S. is heading for a breakup similar to the Soviet breakup in the early 1990's. It won't be too much longer as economic inertia is now going too fast for anyone to stop it. Trump is just swinging the bucket of U.S. coins faster and faster as he spins in a circle, laughing with glee, as he makes billions from the economic crash that's coming.

PaulD
14h

Lena, if you had your choice, what country would you like/prefer to live in? Lena, what country has consistently offered the best solutions, quest for peace, humanitarian aid, equitable at all levels of government and administration that you find acceptable and the benchmark for other countries using similar economies, population, etc.? How many people do you think have been SAVED and wars averted by the use of sanctions? How about nuclear war(s)? While I agree there are biases when comes to sanctions, but how much are the countries themselves to blame vs laying the guilt at the feet of the West? Even the reporting is biased. The world screams at Israel for starving Gazans and yet Israel has shipped enough food/aid to take care of Gazans for the next 5yrs, but it gets stolen/appropriated by Hamas, sold at outrageous prices or left to rot or sit in warehouses. That’s happening while folks are starving Sudan and South African countries and no sanctions there. Not trying to diminish the needless loss of life or that civilized nations (by they way, let’s include Russia, China, rich Mideastern countries, Pacific rim countries) have a responsibility to help others, but even that gets distorted with lies.

© 2025 Lena Petrova
