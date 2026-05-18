For many decades, the United States Treasury market stood at the center of the global financial system. U.S. government bonds were widely viewed as the safest and most reliable financial assets on earth. They served as the benchmark for global borrowing costs, influenced mortgage rates and corporate financing, and formed the backbone of international reserves held by central banks around the world. Whenever uncertainty struck global markets, investors traditionally rushed into U.S. Treasuries seeking safety.

But in May 2026, that confidence began to show cracks wider than before.

The U.S. bond market experienced one of its most severe selloffs in years, sending long-term Treasury yields sharply higher and triggering concern across Wall Street and global financial markets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury surged toward 4.6%, while the 30-year Treasury briefly climbed above the psychologically important 5% threshold — levels not consistently seen since before the 2008 global financial crisis. Because bond prices move inversely to yields, the rise reflected aggressive selling pressure on U.S. government debt.

This was not simply a technical market fluctuation. It reflected several key indicators - growing anxiety over inflation, exploding government debt, geopolitical instability, and doubts about the long-term sustainability of America’s fiscal trajectory.

Inflation Returned With Force

One of the main catalysts behind the bond market selloff was the reemergence of inflation fears.

Consumer prices accelerated faster than expected during the early months of 2026, driven heavily by rising energy costs linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The conflict involving Iran and fears surrounding disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices sharply higher, increasing transportation and production costs across the global economy.

Investors increasingly feared that inflation would remain elevated for much longer than previously anticipated. That matters enormously in bond markets because inflation erodes the purchasing power of fixed interest payments. If inflation stays high, investors demand higher yields as compensation for the declining real value of future returns.

For years following the COVID-era inflation shock, markets assumed inflation would eventually fall back toward the Federal Reserve’s long-term target. By May 2026, that confidence had weakened substantially. Rising oil prices approaching $100 per barrel only intensified those fears, forcing investors to reconsider the possibility that the world had entered a prolonged era of structurally higher inflation.

America’s Debt Problem Became Impossible to Ignore

At the same time, markets became increasingly alarmed by the scale of U.S. government borrowing.