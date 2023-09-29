The Country Is In Trouble: America's Middle Class Is Disappearing
J.P. Morgan latest data shows considerable loss of consumer confidence, mounting disapproval of economic and political directions as deep changes permeate the nation
A prosperous middle class has been one of the main achievements of the American society. For decades, millions have been leaving their home countries to start new lives in the United States; hoping to achieve the “American dream”.
Once the envy of the world, the U.S. consumers are slipping into a new, unfamiliar reality where the poor get poorer and the rich get richer. Income disparity, typically characteristic of developing nations, is now front and center.
