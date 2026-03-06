Tehran, Iran under the US-Iraeli attack on March 4, 2026

The original article was written and published by Fyodor Lukyanov in the Russian language here.

Regardless of how the current crisis ends, a U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran will have serious consequences for global politics. The issue is not only — or even primarily — the future of the Islamic Republic itself. The real question concerns perceptions of what is possible and permissible in international relations. That perception is changing, and the changes bode ill for the future.