Terrance Ó Domhnaill
1d

I watched your video and it follows along with what other economists are predicting. The U.S. stock market is vastly over priced and the bubble is going to break very soon. I moved all of my meager investments offshore into gold ETF's and solar energy companies. I'm thinking of maybe moving some money into the Hong Kong market to invest in Chinese manufacturing. I first need to make sure I won't get into trouble with the American government for doing that.

Meanwhile, as I research that, I rely on your reporting, among many, to keep me abreast of the financial situations in the U.S. and Europe. I do fear that the U.S. economy is going to suffer a hard fall very soon and I want to protect what I can before it all comes tumbling down.

inbxadh
2d

The concentration of US capitalism in on finance rather than on production is based on the immorality of US leadership. It is a leadership directed at imperial conquest by military power and its threat. Such a goal does not require a leadership to improve the broad functioning of a society, its productivity, education, transportation, and healthcare. All it requires is a small ruling class that can control its population through propaganda and force of arms when necessary. Production of arms to defend against false enemies serves as a pump for extracting wealth from the working and professional classes. The pump runs on public debt which is paid for by the taxes from which the wealthy are relieved by the political class, their servants. The pump will run until it overheats and can no longer meet the the debt burden. That point is no longer far in the future as is shown by increasing distrust in the purchasing power of the currency or the government's ability to meet its debt obligations such as old age pensions and medical care. It is also reflected in the growing international distrust in the US currency as a reserve. The ruling class seems slow to realize the international threat, and responds only with greater use of military power and warfare. The people of the USA are no longer served by their Constitution and branches of government. Congress and the executive branch have been placed in the care of corporations in elections paid for by corporations as a result of their unlimited "free speech" according to the Supreme Court's decision in 2010 entitled, "Citizens United v. F.E.C." The betrayers of the Constitution were Justices Roberts, Kennedy, Alito, Scalia, and Thomas.

