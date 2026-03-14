World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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The Iran War Has Triggered a Global Food Crisis (Not Just Oil)

A Hidden Supply Shock From the Iran War Is About to Hit Global Food
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Lena Petrova
Mar 14, 2026
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