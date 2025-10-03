World Affairs in Context

4d

It still amazes me that the western world, despite its obvious crumbling power right now, still tries to create a narrative of world domination, as if the old colonial mindset just can't be erased. Russia, for all of it's faults, has been willing to extend the olive branch, but never a capitulation to the west. Look at what happened when the old Soviet Union collapsed? Did the west try to help? No, they danced in their little parliaments thinking that now we can pillage the Russian motherland.

Even though I live in the west, I think it's high time they learn a lesson in humility and learn to play nice with the rest of the world. But as we are watching in real time, they're refusing to let the global south and the east play on their playgrounds still, thinking that they still have the best toys to play with. While not realizing just how tarnished the paint is on those toys now.

The lessons in humility are coming, whether the west likes it or not. Unfortunately, as always, the average citizens will always be the ones who pay the price while the oligarchs steal what's left of the crown jewels and money. We're seeing that also play out as the American, German, French, and British economies and governments are crashing down around their heads and these governments keep decrying that all is well, don't worry, we have a plan to fix things. Meanwhile the proverbial buildings are on fire around them.

4d

Here’s an excerpt below from a Putin speech from 4 years ago at the same place which was quite good. It is interesting and distressing to compare how sane Putin is to the deranged fanatics who rule us.(I live in Chicago.) Basically Putin said of the West’s Woke fanaticism: “Been there. Done that. No thanks.”

The Russian leader reserved particular disdain for the sexualisation of children and the presence of radical gender theory in Western education. “There are some monstrous things when from a very young age, you teach to children that the boy can easily become a girl and you impose on them this selection.” He continued: “You push the parents aside and make the child take these decisions that can destroy their lives. And if we call the spade a spade, this is nigh to crime against humanity, and all of that under the banner of progress…”

“Vladimir Putin addresses the decline of western civilization in anti-woke speech.”

Putin highlighted similarities between woke progressives to the Soviet revolutionaries who took over Russia in a speech translated by the Kremlin. Oct 22, 2021

https://www.rebelnews.com/vladimir_putin_addresses_the_decline_of_western_civilization_in_anti_woke_speech

