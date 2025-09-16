World Affairs in Context

World Affairs in Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seva's avatar
Seva
8h

I live in Chicago and in August 2024 the DNC was here for 4 days for their convention. Not once during that time did any democrat mention the out of control crime and dreadful public schools here. And then they wonder why people like me voted for someone like Trump.

SW Side man tried to leap over bench, threatened to kill city judge: prosecutors.

CWBChicago. Sept 16, 2025

https://cwbchicago.com/2025/09/sw-side-man-tried-to-leap-over-bench-threatened-to-kill-city-judge-prosecutors.html

“Suburban woman punched, knocked out downtown Chicago.” (3 min)

ABC 7 Chicago. Sept 2, 2025

https://youtu.be/XO4fiMnDYPY?si=VF787BPRWN-uEI2B

The dog waited till it was safe to come out!

“They were ambushed in front of the house…A violent attack on a woman and a child in France.” Translation of the title.

Alhurra. July 23, 2025. (1 min)

https://youtube.com/shorts/Ztw_qN0xSa8?si=fvmWdjnzqLprW78i

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lena Petrova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture