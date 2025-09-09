World Affairs in Context

World Affairs in Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
2d

"it may mark the beginning of a new global framework — one that reflects the realities and aspirations of the many, not just the few."

And this is another big neon sign telling the world that the U.S. is no longer the leader of the free world. The U.S. is fading from the world's stage now, and Trump is hastening that departure quickly.

I applaud these countries who've decided to stand up to the U.S. bullying finally. I hope to see more of it in the coming years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
RedBaron's avatar
RedBaron
1d

"He reiterated a position long held by developing nations — that those most affected by the climate crisis must lead the global response. Lula proposed the creation of a United Nations Climate Change Council to centralize global climate governance, which is currently fragmented across multiple forums."

This is where Lula loses it and imperils the whole BRICS unity. "Climate change," which was originally called "global warming" is just being used to impoverish and control citizens' activities. However, when AI companies want to suck up massive amounts of water and electricity, no one mentions "climate change." This is how fraudulent this all is. The climate has always changed and the world will not end. Neither will we end the major use of fossil fuels in our lifetime. Developing countries do not need acres of solar cells and wind turbines. They need cheap power, fossil fuels. Get off your soapbox, Lula.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lena Petrova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture