On September 8, 2025, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva delivered a significant and bold address to BRICS leaders in a virtual summit that could signal a shift in the global balance of power. His speech, framed as a rallying cry for unity and reform, came at a time of increasing geopolitical instability, trade tensions, and environmental crises. Lula’s central message was clear: BRICS must unite against unilateralism and take a leading role in shaping a more equitable world order.

This BRICS summit, initiated by Brazil just two months after the Rio de Janeiro BRICS Summit, marked a notable escalation in the Global South’s efforts to assert itself as a counterweight to the traditional dominance of Western powers. Lula criticized the growing use of “tariff blackmail” — economic coercion disguised as trade policy — as a tool of interference in domestic affairs. He argued that such tactics are becoming normalized and must be challenged through cooperation, not rivalry.

At the core of Lula’s proposal was a revitalization of multilateralism, the belief that global challenges should be addressed through inclusive, international cooperation. He emphasized that BRICS — now representing nearly 40% of global GDP — holds both the legitimacy and the economic influence necessary to lead much-needed reforms of institutions like the United Nations and the World Trade Organization. Lula specifically urged BRICS nations to stand united at the upcoming 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon in 2026, where developing countries could advocate for more balanced and equitable global trade rules.

World Affairs in Context on YouTube

Lula’s speech also placed significant emphasis on climate action. With COP30 scheduled to be held in Belém, Brazil, later this year, he called it a “moment of truth and science.” He reiterated a position long held by developing nations — that those most affected by the climate crisis must lead the global response. Lula proposed the creation of a United Nations Climate Change Council to centralize global climate governance, which is currently fragmented across multiple forums. He also introduced the Tropical Forests Forever Fund, a mechanism to compensate countries that preserve crucial ecosystems like the Amazon rainforest, suggesting that revenue from fossil fuels could help finance a just and sustainable ecological transition.

All of this comes against the backdrop of a rapidly shifting global stage. As the 80th United Nations General Assembly opens, BRICS finds itself in a unique position to influence the agenda. Brazil will, as tradition dictates, be the first to address the Assembly. U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on September 23, marking his first UN address in his second term. In contrast, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who was initially expected to speak — has cancelled his appearance. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will now represent India on September 27, raising questions about potential recalibrations in India’s foreign policy amid rising tensions with Washington over energy tariffs, particularly the 25% U.S. tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil.

Modi’s absence from the UN stage is more than symbolic. It may signal growing discomfort with Washington’s unilateral approach and closer alignment with Global South interests. Lula’s speech, in this context, reads not just as a national address, but as an emerging doctrine of collective Southern resistance.

The implications of Lula’s call are profound. By positioning BRICS not only as an economic bloc but also as a moral and strategic alternative to Western dominance, he is effectively challenging the status quo of international governance. His message is one of diplomacy over domination, solidarity over sanction, and cooperation over coercion.

But the road ahead isn’t guaranteed. While Lula’s vision is ambitious and idealistic, internal divisions within BRICS — including differing national interests and political ideologies — could complicate unified action. Nonetheless, his speech represents a pivotal moment for the Global South to assert itself not just as a recipient of global policy, but as a shaper of it.

In a world increasingly defined by fragmentation and power plays, Lula’s blueprint offers a compelling vision for multilateral leadership driven by inclusivity, sustainability, and shared sovereignty. Whether BRICS can truly lead this transformation remains to be seen. But if Lula’s bet on unity succeeds, it may mark the beginning of a new global framework — one that reflects the realities and aspirations of the many, not just the few.