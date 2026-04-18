The United States Spends More on War Than the Rest of the World Combined — Here's Why
A closer look at the scale, incentives, and consequences of America’s unmatched military budget
“The United States spends more on its military than the next 10 countries combined.”
That sentence should dominate headlines, especially in the midst of the U.S.-Israel war of aggression against Iran. It doesn’t. Instead, it’s treated like background noise—something everyone vaguely knows, but rarely examines. Because once you actually look at the numbers, the conversation becomes uncomfortable. Here’s why.