As brutal videos of forced mobilization across Ukraine continue to spread online, Volodimir Zelensky and his Western masters are determined to continue fighting the unwinnable proxy war against Russia “to the last Ukrainian”: the United States has started to openly pressure Kyiv to, once again, lower the official conscription age. The West wants to send 18-year-old Ukrainians to the front lines as Russian forces advance and Senator Lindsay Graham is getting antsy that trillions of dollars worth of Ukrainian natural resources, primarily located in the Donbas and central Ukraine, will be under Russia’s control.

Share World Affairs in Context

In a recent interview on Fox News, U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham shamelessly admitted that the prolonged proxy war in Ukraine is just as much about trying to weaken Russia via Ukraine as it is about natural resources and, ultimately, money.