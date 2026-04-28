World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova

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Trump “Out of Cards” in Iran as Russia and China Back Tehran | Ali Alizadeh

Lena Petrova's avatar
Lena Petrova
Apr 28, 2026

World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Ali Alizadeh is a London-based journalist, political analyst, and host of a popular program Jedaal on YouTube.

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