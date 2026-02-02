Trump’s Cuba Gambit: National Emergency, Russia Now Labeled “Hostile,” and a New Front in Global Power Politics
Washington is escalating pressure on Havana, but the real message is aimed far beyond the Caribbean
World Affairs in Context with Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication.
On January 29, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could reshape the geopolitical map of the Western Hemisphere. Officially, it declares a national emergency over Cuba. In practice, it opens a new front in America’s confrontation with Russia, China, and Iran - and signals that Washington is prepared to escalate far beyond sanctions (which, at this point, should not surprise any observer).
Surprisingly, a U.S. presidential order openly labels Russia a “hostile country” and a “dangerous adversary” - not in the context of Ukraine or Europe, but Cuba.
A National Emergency - on Paper and in Practice
The executive order states that Cuba poses an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and foreign policy. This language isn’t symbolic. It grants sweeping emergency powers, allowing the White House to bypass Congress and rapidly escalate economic pressure.
The document accuses Havana of cooperating with “hostile countries, transnational terrorist organizations, and malicious actors,” explicitly naming Russia, China, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah. This appears to be an official threat assessment.
Russia and China: The Real Targets
The order goes further, devoting specific sections to Moscow and Beijing. According to the White House, Cuba:
Hosts Russia’s largest overseas signals intelligence facility
Allows deployment of advanced Russian military and intelligence assets
Expands intelligence and defense cooperation with China
It goes without saying that this framing places Cuba back where it stood during the Cold War: not merely a sanctioned state, but an operating base for America’s strategic rivals.
Oil as a Weapon: The Economic Squeeze Tightens
It appears that the most immediate impact is economic. Trump imposed new ad valorem tariffs on imports from any country that directly or indirectly supplies oil to Cuba. This is a familiar approach that seeks to destroy a country’s economy and cause internal instability, a tactic that can be further exploited by foreign actors to attempt a regime-change operation. This is Washington’s default playbook - Syria, Venezuela, Iran, Libya…It never ends well for the people of the countries, yet it does not stop the policy from being a bipartisan “favorite”. Western economic sanctions are responsible for 38 million deaths worldwide, as discussed in great detail in this eye-opening article.
It is common knowledge that Cuba’s economy runs on imported fuel. By targeting oil suppliers - rather than Cuba alone - Washington is extending secondary sanctions in all but name. The message is clear: do business with Havana, and you will pay. This is part of a broader hybrid warfare that uses economic coercion and civilian suffering as weapons against unaligned regimes.
From Economic Pressure to Naval Blockade?
The order stops short of announcing a naval blockade. But the trajectory is obvious.
With Venezuela’s oil exports disrupted and U.S. resources still partially tied down by Iran, Washington appears to be sequencing its pressure campaigns. Once Venezuela is fully neutralized, Cuba becomes the next logical target. Marco Rubio already announced that the U.S. “would love” to see regime change in Cuba.
It would not be unreasonable to assume that a maritime blockade would be the final step - and one that would sharply limit Russia’s and China’s ability to provide material support.
Negotiations with Russia? Apparently Not a Priority
Perhaps the most striking element is what the White House isn’t worried about: the diplomatic fallout. But, truth be told, it has not been a concern for a number of months, so it’s unlikely to be a priority now that a total lack of accountability has become the modus operandi.
At a moment when U.S.–Russia communication channels are already strained, the administration has chosen to formally designate Russia as a hostile power in a presidential order - and to oppose its intelligence presence in Cuba by name.
This is not accidental. It reflects a broader strategy aimed at systematically stripping Moscow of partners and strategic footholds. Venezuela has already fallen out of Russia’s effective orbit. Iran and Cuba are now squarely in Washington’s sights.
The Clock Is Ticking on Havana
According to the logic embedded in the order, time is not on Cuba’s side. The Trump administration appears intent on forcing a political resolution - including a change of power - by the end of 2026. That leaves a narrow window before the midterms. With President Trump’s deteriorating approval rating, timing is essential. According to The Economist, Trump's net approval rating is as follows: 38% approve, 56% disapprove, 5% not sure.
Either Russia and China act decisively to prevent Cuba’s isolation, or a full blockade could make meaningful support physically impossible. A re-run of the “special operation” in Venezuela might be on the table.
The Bigger Picture
This isn’t just about Cuba. It’s about how the United States is redefining power projection in a multipolar world. The Trump administration baldly announced that the Western Hemisphere is “ours”; it belongs to the United States, with middle powers and emerging countries being expected to subordinate. Thus, open threats toward Cuba are to be expected.
Instead of large troop deployments, Washington is leaning into energy choke points, secondary sanctions, and legal emergency powers. It’s a strategy designed to fracture alliances, force economic collapse via coercion, and compel political outcomes without firing a shot.
Whether it succeeds - or backfires - will shape the global balance well beyond the Caribbean.
Elena Petrova:
It is clearly a system of nepotism and favoritism.
Cuba has functioned as a one-party authoritarian state since 1959, where political power is concentrated within a small elite and transferred without democratic competition.
Fidel Castro did not pass authority to his son, but leadership remained within his family when power shifted to his brother, Raúl Castro—an outcome made possible by personal trust, party control, and loyalty rather than popular mandate.
The logic is familiar:
in closed systems, insiders benefit first.
Just as in the Indian film industry, influence and access are inherited, outsiders face structural barriers, and merit alone is insufficient.
Different arenas.
Same mechanism.
Hey Elena,
In case you’re not sure what a panchayat actually is, let me explain.
Think of it as a local governing body rooted right in the middle of everyday community life. People elect representatives at the village level, and those connect upward to the block and district levels. But the real key here is proximity.
These aren’t distant figures you only see on television. They are people you know, see around, and can confront directly. That closeness creates real accountability. If an elected representative isn’t doing their job, you don’t need a massive protest or media outrage—you can literally walk to their house and remind them that power comes with responsibility. That is what decentralized democracy looks like in practice.
Cuba doesn’t really have this kind of bottom-up political structure. Local bodies exist there, sure, but they function within a tightly centralized, one-party system. They administer decisions; they don’t meaningfully challenge them. The difference isn’t just ideology—it’s institutional design.
And that design has deep roots here. Kerala inherited a long intellectual culture that valued debate, reasoning, and the refinement of ideas rather than blind obedience.
Earlier thinkers like Aryabhata—and yes, if you don’t know who Aryabhata is, he’s basically one of the people who taught the world how to count 🤣—were not treated as sacred relics to be memorized. They were viewed as starting points: ideas to be questioned, extended, and improved upon. Knowledge here was something to develop, not freeze.
You see the same pattern in our social thought. Reformers like Sree Narayana Guru faced resistance from entrenched hierarchies, but their ideas eventually shaped our institutions. Education, social equality, and dignity became collective goals, not just abstract ideals.
Kerala’s communism grew out of this specific soil. It was reformist, ethical, and civilian. It relied on literacy, social movements, elections, and decentralized governance—not coercion or militarization.
But here is the uncomfortable truth.
Communism in Kerala is slowly fading. Not because it was useless, but—ironically—because it addressed a specific historical moment so well. It redistributed dignity, education, health, and opportunity. As those goals were achieved, society changed.
Kerala is now an ageing state. Many young people have money, mobility, and choice. They live individual, comfortable lives shaped more by personal aspiration than collective struggle.
And then there’s me.
Because of my family situation, there is no partner, no relationship. It’s deeply lonely. So I watch others move through life with ease, while I live something closer to a hermit’s existence 😂.
That, too, is part of the story we don’t often tell. Systems can redistribute wealth and opportunity, but they cannot fully resolve human isolation.
However, that doesn't mean the alternative is better.
Let’s be clear: Cuba is not a nice place. It might look romantic from a distance, or "structurally interesting" on paper, but in reality, it lacks the oxygen of freedom. It’s stagnant.
I might be living a difficult, solitary life here, but at least I have the space to think and speak without a state breathing down my neck. I prefer my problems to theirs. So, in my eyes? I definitely won’t be going there.