Ukraine For Sale: "Let's Make a Deal!" Desperate Zelensky Offers Trump Ukraine's Rare Earth Minerals to Keep the War Going
$15 Trillion in Natural Resources to Continue the Proxy War
Have you ever seen or heard of a state leader who openly begs a foreign nation to colonize his or her country? Have you seen a president who openly offered the nation’s resources to be exploited as he refuses to negotiate a peace deal and relies fully on foreign funding to continue the proxy war?
Nations fight to protect their sovereignty, and protecting national resources is, without a doubt, a core national interest. Rare earth minerals and other resources don’t belong to a single person or a political party; they belong to a state's population and future generations.
After selling off Ukraine’s land, timber, and infrastructure assets to Western sponsors, Ukraine’s Zelensky is starting a fire sale of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as he relies on Western funding to continue the proxy war and is desperate to remain in power (as long as the war continues, presidential elections are put on hold, i.e., Ukraine remains a de-facto military dictatorship).
Here is a video that was released several days ago where Zelensky discusses the location, estimated value, and types of Ukraine’s natural resources. In the clip, Zelensky says:
“This isn’t about tens of billions, it’s trillions…that’s why we’re telling the USA, let’s make money together!”
It’s important to note that this was not Trump’s idea. Zelensky pushed this idea last October when he met with Trump and, in a very straightforward manner, offered Ukraine’s sources to the United States. Effectively, Zelensky attempts to create incentives for the West to protect their “investments” and continue funding the war.
Watch the full video for the following details:
What types of rare minerals are located in Ukraine and how much are they worth?
How much of the territory is under Russia’s vs Ukraine’s control?
What is President Trump’s actual plan vs what Zelensky announced?
On October 16th, 2024, Zelensky released his five-point “Victory Plan,” the fourth point being allowing other countries and other private interests to take advantage of the land’s dense resources. Straight from Zelensky’s website, it says:
“The fourth point is strategic economic potential. Ukraine offers its strategic partners a special agreement for the joint protection of the country's critical resources, as well as joint investment and use of this economic potential.
“This involves natural resources and critical metals worth trillions of U.S. dollars, including uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite, and other strategically valuable resources, which are a significant advantage in global competition.
“The deposits of critical resources in Ukraine, along with Ukraine's globally important energy and food production potential, are among the key predatory objectives of the Russian Federation in this war. And this is our opportunity for growth,” the President said.
“This point also has a secret annex that is only shared with designated partners.”
So, Zelensky has openly been looking for buyers for a while now. Sick, disgusting people.
The point about Zelensky and his cadre are exactly what's going on. When the U.S. audit reported that Ukraine couldn't account for millions of aid money that was given to help the people was a red flag. That lost money is sitting in offshore accounts somewhere waiting until these corrupt idiots get run out. That is their severance pay. Yet, Europe and the U.S. keep it all flowing. Even now, Europe, especially Poland and Mark Rutte, are trying to gin up more and more fear of a Russian invasion. Even though multiple Russian leaders have said they have no interest in invading anyone.
The colonial corruption is everywhere, and you can bet that Europeans will be voting with their wallets very soon.