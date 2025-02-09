Have you ever seen or heard of a state leader who openly begs a foreign nation to colonize his or her country? Have you seen a president who openly offered the nation’s resources to be exploited as he refuses to negotiate a peace deal and relies fully on foreign funding to continue the proxy war?

Nations fight to protect their sovereignty, and protecting national resources is, without a doubt, a core national interest. Rare earth minerals and other resources don’t belong to a single person or a political party; they belong to a state's population and future generations.

After selling off Ukraine’s land, timber, and infrastructure assets to Western sponsors, Ukraine’s Zelensky is starting a fire sale of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as he relies on Western funding to continue the proxy war and is desperate to remain in power (as long as the war continues, presidential elections are put on hold, i.e., Ukraine remains a de-facto military dictatorship).

Here is a video that was released several days ago where Zelensky discusses the location, estimated value, and types of Ukraine’s natural resources. In the clip, Zelensky says:

“This isn’t about tens of billions, it’s trillions…that’s why we’re telling the USA, let’s make money together!”

It’s important to note that this was not Trump’s idea. Zelensky pushed this idea last October when he met with Trump and, in a very straightforward manner, offered Ukraine’s sources to the United States. Effectively, Zelensky attempts to create incentives for the West to protect their “investments” and continue funding the war.

