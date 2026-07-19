Palantir CEO Alex Karp meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine (May 2026)

This post is the first one in a new series of articles where I will explore the political economy of the war in Ukraine, the financial engagement of Western actors, and Ukraine’s economic realities.

Artificial intelligence has become a defining feature of modern warfare, transforming military operations in conflicts such as Iran, Gaza, and Ukraine. AI-powered drones, autonomous surveillance systems, satellite imagery analysis, and machine-learning algorithms enable faster target identification, battlefield intelligence, and real-time decision-making. Militaries also use AI to coordinate logistics, analyze massive volumes of intelligence, detect cyber threats, and counter disinformation campaigns across digital platforms. While these technologies improve operational efficiency and precision, they also raise significant ethical and legal concerns regarding civilian casualties, accountability for autonomous weapons, algorithmic bias, and the increasing risk of rapid escalation in future armed conflicts. Moreover, when foreign belligerent actors integrate these technologies into their state-run security frameworks, the line between transnational private enterprise, its shareholders, and the state that acquires its services becomes blurred. Whose interests are, in fact, served?

According to the Ukrainian President’s Office , the meeting held at Ukraine House in Washington, DC, was attended by BAE Systems President Tom Arseneault, Day & Zimmermann Chair and CEO Harold Yoh, Boeing President Theodore Colbert, CEO of Sierra Nevada Corporation Fatih Ozmen, Northrop Grumman Vice President Stephen O’Bryan, RTX Vice President Jeff Shockey, Lockheed Martin Vice President Raymond Piselli, General Dynamics Vice President Mark Roualet, D&M Holding CEO Daniel Powers, AeroVironment Vice President Charles Dean.

Since February of 2022, the war in Ukraine has been described by Western mainstream media as a struggle over sovereignty, security, and the future of the entire continent of Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has frequently stated that Ukraine is defending the freedom and democratic values of all of Europe. She has emphasized that "Ukraine's freedom is Europe's freedom", positioning Ukraine's resistance as a critical, front-line defense for the entire European Union. Needless to say, thousands of videos documenting brutal and systemic abuses of human rights of the Ukrainian population by the former President Petro Poroshenko and subsequently Volodymyr Zelensky have been conveniently ignored.

Beneath the Western political rhetoric, another reality has emerged that is being completely and conveniently ignored: Ukraine has become the largest real-world testing ground for Western military technology since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The use of AI in this case is notable because nowhere else can Western states test the newest, most advanced military technology against their only and bitter adversary - Russia.

A Ukrainian serviceman releases a drone near Bakhmut, Ukraine. Inna Varenytsia/Reuters

From artificial intelligence and battlefield data analytics to drones, missile systems, electronic warfare, and next-generation targeting software, the proxy war against Russia via Ukraine has created an unprecedented environment in which governments, military-industrial contractors, and technology companies can observe how their products perform against a sophisticated, nuclear-armed military opponent.

The conflict has not merely been supplied by the Western military-industrial complex. It has increasingly become a convenient laboratory for them.

The Rise of the Battlefield Laboratory

Modern weapons are rarely tested under the conditions that now exist in Ukraine. The battlefield combines large-scale artillery warfare, electronic warfare, drone swarms, satellite surveillance, cyber operations, and real-time intelligence sharing. Needless to say, the war offers invaluable information to military planners.