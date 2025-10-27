World Affairs in Context

World Affairs in Context

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jac Miller's avatar
Jac Miller
5d

How can it be put; politic’s be damned, this is personal aggrandizement, egoistic and financial which has flourished for decades in Europe under the tutelage of Big Daddy. Big Daddy has similar internals to the detriment of both continents; democracy is the veil of Antifa, BLM, Socialists and in N.Y. City Communists all to the benefit of those narcissistic reprobates titularly in charge. Buckle-up comrades the road ahead is littered with potholes and indeed landmines and were driving an unlicensed Model T.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RedBaron's avatar
RedBaron
4d

The Ukrainian people can only participate in polls because Zelensky and Company have made themselves dictator for as long as they like. Trump once made a comment about this, but he receives Zelensky like he is legitimate. The US doesn't care what kind of government is in power just so long as they are our puppet in power. It is really disgusting that Zelensky has the nerve to dress like a two-bit military dictator but has probably never been near the front line. He's too busy jetting around the world.

As for the Ukrainian diver accused of involvement in the bombing of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, Poland isn't sending him to Germany because this is all theater. I agree with Seymour Hersh that the US surely took out those civilian pipelines, which makes it a terrorist act. Remember Biden made the statement that Nord Stream 2 would never carry gas. Divers to those depths would never use a sailboat. This whole fabricated story is just for public consumption. This is why no one will be indicted and all will soon disappear, having done their part in the deception.

As always, thanks for all you do, Lena.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lena Petrova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture