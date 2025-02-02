Unipolar World Has Come to an End, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio Admits
The emergence of China and Russia as great powers has transformed the world order
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledges that the unipolar world has come to an end. Despite the United States desperately attempting to maintain its global dominance, great powers China and Russia will continue to use available resources to advance their interests and enhance multipolarity.
The question is - will the United States accept its new role?
