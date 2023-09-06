U.S. Depletes Its Strategic Oil Reserves As Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Output To Raise Prices
Strategic Oil Reserves Are Being Sold With Proceeds Transferred To The Department Of Treasury
On Tuesday, September 5th, Saudi Arabia announced its decision to extend its voluntary production cuts of 1 million barrels per day until the end of 2023. Oil prices are back above $85 per barrel: WT…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.