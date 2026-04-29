U.S. Dollar Collapse Has Begun as Fed Unleashes Money Printer | Economist Ryan McMaken

Ryan McMaken is an economist, author, and Editor-in-Chief at the Mises Institute. Ryan is widely known for his work in the tradition of Austrian Economics, focusing on monetary policy, economic history, and the role of government in markets.

Ryan is the author of Breaking Away: The Case for Secession, Radical Decentralization, and Smaller Polities and Commie Cowboys: The Bourgeoisie and the Nation-State in the Western Genre.

In today’s conversation, we’ll explore his perspective on the current economic landscape, the risks facing global markets, and what history can teach us about where things may be headed next.

Catch up on Ryan’s recent articles here: https://mises.org/profile/ryan-mcmaken and connect on X: https://x.com/ryanmcmaken.

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