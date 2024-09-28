Hello, All!

As this busy week is winding down, let’s quickly catch up on what you may have missed!

🌏 In the United States, a household now needs at least 180K to live comfortably in the least expensive state.

The U.S. is now experiencing the housing crisis and a surge in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness. As the result, there has been an increase in trafficking in humans and drugs. I discussed this in detail in a recent video (for an unknown to me reason, YouTube had an issue with the topic)

🌏 Moody’s credit ratings agency expects further deterioration in U.S. fiscal health

According to Moody’s Analytics:

“The administration’s tax and spending policies will affect the size of future budget deficits and the expected decline in US fiscal strength, which could have a significant effect on the US sovereign credit profile. These debt dynamics would be increasingly unsustainable and inconsistent with a Aaa rating if no policy actions are taken to course correct.”

I uploaded a short-form video with further details here.

🌏 Nearly 50% of all U.S. imports to halt due to massive port strikes expected on October 1st, 2024

Devastating supply chain crisis appears to be days away as U.S. ports are expecting dockworkers to walk off the jobs. A strike would shut down five of the 10 busiest ports in North America - a total of 36 ports along the East and Gulf coasts.

According to the International Longshoremen’s Association as many as 25,000 members are already prepared to go on strike if the union fails to come to an agreement with the U.S. Maritime Alliance prior to the expiration of the contract on September 30th, 2024.

The last time when something similar happened was in 2002. An 11-day strike resulted in the U.S. economy incurring costs close to $1 billion daily and six months worth of backlogs.

At this time, there is a possibility that port disruptions may spread north to Canada. This would effectively make any attempts to re-route shipments futile.

