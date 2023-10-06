Week In Review: Bond Market Meltdown, U.S. Oil Reserve Is Empty As The Government Adds $500B Of New Debt In 14 Days
Key Events For The Week Ending October 6, 2023
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Happy Friday!
Numbers:
The U.S. econo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.