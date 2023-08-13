Week In Review: Housing Market Recoups $3T in Losses; U.S. Deficit Hits $1.6 Trillion And Counting, and PayPal Issues Stablecoin
Key Events For The Week Ending August 13, 2023
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Numbers:
The U.S. government spent $2…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.