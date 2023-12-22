Weekly Recap: Biden Issues New Sanctions Against Foreign Banks, PCE Trends Down, U.S. Bankruptcies Surge
Key Events For The Week Ending Friday, December 22.
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Fed’s preferred measure of infla…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.