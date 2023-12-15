Weekly Recap: Mortgage Rates Close Below 7%, Fed To Cut Rates In Q1 2024 and New Bill To Force Big Investors Sell All Single Family Homes
News Summary For The Week Ending December 15, 2023
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
After the FOMC voted to keep the fed…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.