Western Sanctions Backfired: How the West Made Russia Stronger and United the Global South
West vs. Rest: Sanctions Accelerate the Global Divide
In 2022, the West launched its most aggressive sanctions campaign in modern history, promising to bring Russia’s economy to its knees. The United States and its allies unleashed wave after wave of economic restrictions—targeting banks, energy exports, technology, and individuals. The goal? Cripple Moscow, isolate its elite, and spark unrest from within with vague but still ambitious hopes of a coup.
Three years later, that strategy has failed—spectacularly. Not only has Russia weathered the sanctions storm, it has emerged more self-reliant, more militarized, and more deeply integrated with non-Western powers like China, India, and Iran. Instead of collapsing, Russia’s economy has adapted. Capital controls stabilized the ruble. New trade routes replaced old ones. And defense spending has surged to Cold War levels.
Rather than isolating Russia, the sanctions have isolated the West from the rising multipolar order. In response to Western coercion, the Global South is building new economic networks, bypassing the U.S. dollar, and rejecting the rules-based order. Washington’s moral authority—already undermined by its selective outrage—now rings hollow.
Western leaders double down, issuing 18 rounds of EU and UK sanctions, even as their strategy yields diminishing returns. Why? Because sanctions are politically convenient. They project strength, even as real influence slips away.
Far from being a tool of diplomacy, sanctions have become symbols—empty gestures that prolong conflict, punish civilians, and push the world toward a new balance of power.
The age of economic warfare may not be over—but its effectiveness is. And as Washington clings to a fading playbook, the rest of the world is writing a new one.
How ironic the US is threatening Russia with additional sanctions, even though the US started this whole mess by 1) allowing NATO to move eastward toward Russia despite promises made to Gobrachev to the contrary, 2) Aiding and abetting the overthrow of a properly elected Ukrainian government in order to put our own puppets in power, and 3) violated the Minsk Agreement which they never intended to uphold. When countries violate written agreements, don't expect other parties to step up like you uphold your word. Donald Trump should be promoting peace by denying Ukraine any more weapons. Apparently, Mr. Trump is happy to have even more Ukrainian men die for the U.S. proxy war. If this is a Peace President, I would hate to see a War President!