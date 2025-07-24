In 2022, the West launched its most aggressive sanctions campaign in modern history, promising to bring Russia’s economy to its knees. The United States and its allies unleashed wave after wave of economic restrictions—targeting banks, energy exports, technology, and individuals. The goal? Cripple Moscow, isolate its elite, and spark unrest from within with vague but still ambitious hopes of a coup.

Three years later, that strategy has failed—spectacularly. Not only has Russia weathered the sanctions storm, it has emerged more self-reliant, more militarized, and more deeply integrated with non-Western powers like China, India, and Iran. Instead of collapsing, Russia’s economy has adapted. Capital controls stabilized the ruble. New trade routes replaced old ones. And defense spending has surged to Cold War levels.

Rather than isolating Russia, the sanctions have isolated the West from the rising multipolar order. In response to Western coercion, the Global South is building new economic networks, bypassing the U.S. dollar, and rejecting the rules-based order. Washington’s moral authority—already undermined by its selective outrage—now rings hollow.

Western leaders double down, issuing 18 rounds of EU and UK sanctions, even as their strategy yields diminishing returns. Why? Because sanctions are politically convenient. They project strength, even as real influence slips away.

Far from being a tool of diplomacy, sanctions have become symbols—empty gestures that prolong conflict, punish civilians, and push the world toward a new balance of power.

The age of economic warfare may not be over—but its effectiveness is. And as Washington clings to a fading playbook, the rest of the world is writing a new one.

