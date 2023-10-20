What Can Go Wrong: Oil and Gold Prices Soar, U.S. Household Savings Drop As Household Debt Rises
Key Numbers and Events For The Week Ending October 20, 2023
Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova, CPA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Numbers:
Since the Israel war starte…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to World Affairs in Context to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.