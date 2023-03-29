World Affairs in Context

Home
Podcast
Rumble
YouTube
Finance Advice
Telegram
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter. Never miss an update.

Behind The Numbers With Lena Petrova is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Who Are We?

Lena Petrova is a CPA and enjoys sharing her research into the world of finance, economics and geopolitics. Watch the latest video or get a recent update here:

📍Join Lena's Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/LenaPetrova
📍Join Lena's Locals community: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/
📍Connect with Lena:
▪️Newsletter: https://lenapetrova.substack.com/
▪️Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova
▪️YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrova
▪️X: https://twitter.com/LenaPetrovaOnX
▪️Telegram: https://t.me/LenaPetrovaOnTelegram
▪️YouTube (Tax, Finance): https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrovaCPA
📍Support Lena’s work:
▪️PayPal: https://paypal.me/LenaPetrovaChannel
▪️Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/lenapetrova

Subscribe to World Affairs in Context

Geoeconomics | Geopolitics | Economics Made Easy | International Relations

People

Lena Petrova, CPA 

@lenapetrova
YouTube: http://youtube.com/@lenapetrova Rumble: http://rumble.com/c/LenaPetrova Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LenaPetrova Locals: https://lenapetrova.locals.com/ X: https://x.com/LenaPetrovaOnX Telegram: https://t.me/LenaPetrovaOnTelegram
© 2024 Lena Petrova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture